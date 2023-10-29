Gen Z Wants Less Romance and More Asexual Characters, Study Finds

new US study from the University of California surveying 1,000 young people aged from 10 to 24, says that the majority of those aged between 13 and 24 want to seeAccording to the study, gen Z is also tired of romance. Relentless love narratives. Friends getting together. “The One”. Love triangles. Meet-cutes. The endless cheerleading for coupledom as the zenith of on-screen human achievement.

Now, with gen Z, It’s interesting to note how a group so motivated and articulate about defining itself in terms of sexuality and gender, is seemingly so disinclined to put it all into practice. Should we be alarmed: is the human race going to die out, and will there be nothing left but tragic mountains of gen Z’s plaited friendship bracelets? Is this most over-examined of generations having us all on? In reality, they’re having such a wild old time they could just do with a break from on-screen sex.

Perhaps gen Z’s well-documented aversion to alcohol plays a part. It got grim out there for past British generations (booze all too frequently serving as the nation’s foremost sexual anaesthetic), but alcohol was also a social facilitator; are gen Z’s matcha bubble teas up to the job? headtopics.com

On top of all that came Covid: the pandemic intensifying and consolidating the sense of isolation and alienation. Did enforced social distancing morph into en masse romantic/sexual disconnect? It sounds too pat, though a 2021 Match.com study reported that 81% of single men found sex

It’s important because there’s a sense of youth recalibrating. Traditionally, youth culture predominantly ran on sex and romance. (How many songs are there about friendship, or agreeable acquaintances?) Now what?that she has “forgotten” how to write sex scenes. But gen Z are young people in key life-building years. Are they wasting precious years of their youth? Could it turn into an eternal postponement of their sexual-romantic lives? A morbid online cocooning. headtopics.com

Matthew Perry death: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals secret romance with Friends star in tribute post7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Should we applaud or worry about gen Z’s desire for an on-screen coitus interruptus?Sex-averse ‘puriteens’ are more interested in nomance than happy ever after. Perhaps it’s a form of teenage rebellion Read more ⮕

Aussie airline busts huge plane mythJetstar wants to set the record straight – they are not using duct tape on planes. Read more ⮕

Victoria registered SEC less than 24 hours before rollout announced by Premier Jacinta Allan with Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-BrookesVictoria’s SEC now has a press release, a tote bag and – just in the nick of time – registration with ASIC. Read more ⮕

Pies miss out on $1m, lose a star player and spot in the eight in less than three hoursCollingwood suffered a horror day on Sunday, losing a star defender to injury, missing out on $1 million in prizemoney and a spot in the eight in one fell swoop. Read more ⮕

Israel says its war can both destroy Hamas and rescue hostages. Their families are less certainAs the Israeli army moves to a broader invasion, the anguished families of hostages are increasingly worried its aims will collide — with devastating consequences. Read more ⮕