Gen Z graduate in tears over reality of 9-5 job: ‘I don’t have the energy’

A young college graduate has broken down in tears over the reality of working 9-5 after getting her first proper job. Brielle, who lives in New Jersey in the US, explained in a video posted to social media that she had a long commute into New York City and back each day for her job, and her hours left her stressed and exhausted. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Gen Z graduate in tears over reality of 9-5 job.

“You’re not alone; it’s insane how legit your entire day is gone.” “The 40-hour work week is beyond outdated and your feelings are totally valid,” agreed a third. “Five days of work and 2 days off feels like hell.” Added another: “40 hour work week was designed with a homemaker to take care of house tasks. We need dual incomes now, so that’s not possible. No time for anything.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

The cheaper way to stay at one of Australia’s iconic outback destinationsWhat many don’t realise is that only a tiny proportion of visitors to El Questro Station stay at the iconic $2000-a-night Homestead. Read more ⮕

Released Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz says she ‘went through hell’ while being held captive by Hamas in Gaza Strip7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Abdallah and Sakr families win battle with Oatlands Golf Club for memorial garden for four children killed in crash7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Sad subplot as Simon Goodwin’s family ‘dragged into’ Melbourne’s lingering off-field AFL drama7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

This dad won $35 million on the lottery. Now he’s revealing an epic secret7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Channel 7 star Amelia Brace thrills with baby announcement as son’s name revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕