Gen Z CEO Seeks Help to Find Person Who Found Him as Abandoned Child

A Gen Z CEO has made a stunning public revelation that’s left many shocked, with the Aussie now asking for help with an unusual task. Businessman Kyle Hunt has taken to TikTok in hopes of trying to find the person who found him on the side of the road when he was abandoned as a child. The young Aussie is a CEO and the boss of more than 80 people. At just 25, he runs three successful businesses.

In a viral video that is nudging one million views, Mr Hunt shared that he was abandoned at just two years old by his parents in New South Wales. “When I was two years old, I was left at a stop sign, and someone picked me up and notified the police,” he said. The young CEO is asking TikTok to help. Picture: TikTok/KyleHunt Mr Hunt was left to fend for himself as a child on April 24, 2000, until a Good Samaritan found him and got him to safet

