Geelong to open new stand in round one clash with Ross Lyon’s Saints

The match would pit Chris Scott and Ross Lyon’s wits against each other in a game likely to fill the stadium that would have a new capacity of 40,000 spectators.The Saints have been regular visitors to GMHBA Stadium in the past decade. The two clubs built up a huge rivalry in the Cats’ golden era from 2007-2011 when St Kilda just fell short of landing their second premiership with a narrow grand final loss to Geelong in 2009, and an agonising draw against Collingwood in 2010.

Although the round one fixture is not yet locked in, three sources with knowledge of fixture discussions who could not speak publicly due to the confidential nature of the conversations confirmed the match-up was under strong consideration to be part of round one.

The Saints are then hoping to play a home match against defending premiers Collingwood at the MCG the following week in what shapes as a tough start to the season as they take on the previous two premiers in consecutive weeks.St Kilda made the finals in 2022 as Lyon returned to the club as coach, while Geelong failed to make the finals for just the second time in Scott’s reign after they broke through for his second flag in 2022.

The opening of the new stand at the City end of GMHBA Stadium was delayed due to COVID-related interruptions to the supply chain, but the 14,000-capacity northern grandstand, which will include a standing room area for 2000 people, will make playing finals at Geelong a legitimate consideration should the club qualify.

