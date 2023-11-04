Geelong secures top eight spot and home-ground advantage with win over Hawthorn

Geelong have secured their spot in the top eight and home-ground advantage for the first elimination final with a 40-point win over Hawthorn. The Cats controlled ball movement from the start, kicking four goals straight and keeping the Hawks goalless until half-time. Chloe Scheer was the star with three goals, while Georgie Prespakis and Amy McDonald dominated in the midfield. The Cats are hungry for a finals win after narrowly missing out last year.

