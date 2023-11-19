HEAD TOPICS

Geelong Cats shock reigning premiers Melbourne in semi-final

Geelong Cats secure a shock five-point semi-final win against Melbourne in a tough match. The Cats took inspiration from previous games and urged to maintain their care and joy. Fans were offered free park and ride bus service from Geelong to Ikon Park.

The Cats took inspiration from Brisbane and North Melbourne to come up with a blueprint to reach their first preliminary final. Geelong coach Dan Lowther urged his team to 'keep that care and joy' from their last game. The Cats ran off 40-point winners against Hawthorn and shocked reigning premiers Melbourne with a five-point semi-final win. Despite leading by 30 points at three-quarter-time, they faced a tough challenge in the final quarter.

The club announced that fans could park and ride the bus up to Ikon Park for free from Geelong

