Geelong Cats shock reigning premiers Melbourne in semi-final

The Cats took inspiration from Brisbane and North Melbourne to come up with a blueprint to reach their first preliminary final. Geelong coach Dan Lowther urged his team to 'keep that care and joy' from their last game. The Cats ran off 40-point winners against Hawthorn and shocked reigning premiers Melbourne with a five-point semi-final win. Despite leading by 30 points at three-quarter-time, they faced a tough challenge in the final quarter.
The club announced that fans could park and ride the bus up to Ikon Park for free from Geelong
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 1. GuardianAus »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Daisy Pearce to Watch Geelong vs Melbourne AFLW Semi-FinalDaisy Pearce, assistant coach at Geelong, will watch her current club take on former side Melbourne in an AFLW semi-final on Sunday. Pearce expresses her love for Melbourne and her desire to see her former teammates succeed, but acknowledges her commitment to Geelong.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Roughie wins Geelong Cup but is unlikely to press for Melbourne CupThe connections of Geelong Cup winner Amade said they’re unlikely to press onto the Melbourne Cup, despite triumphing in a thrilling finish to the race on Wednesday.
Source: theage - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Melbourne Cup live updates: Crowds flock to Flemington for Melbourne Cup DayAustralia's most famous horserace is approaching as thousands head to Flemington Racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day. Follow live.
Source: abcnews - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.
Source: theage - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Melbourne man pleads guilty to sexually abusing Melbourne boy and children overseasMichael Corbett groomed and abused a Melton South boy as well as multiple children overseas in what the judge called “persistent, predatory” offending when sentencing him to 11 years in jail.
Source: smh - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »