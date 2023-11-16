Gaza's Biggest Hospital Cut Off from Outside World

Palestinian medics express concern for the lives of patients and medical staff at Gaza's largest hospital, which has been cut off from the outside world for over a day. Israeli forces recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, one of the hostages taken by Hamas gunmen during their attack in southern Israel. Israel claims that the operation aims to eliminate Hamas militants in the area.

