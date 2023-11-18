Gaza Faces Starvation as Communications Collapse

The besieged enclave of Gaza is facing the possibility of starvation as internet and telephone services collapse due to a lack of fuel. The blackout isolates Gaza's 2.3 million people and hampers aid coordination. Israeli forces may expand their offensive towards Gaza's south.





🏆65. 9NewsAUS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: Israeli troops push further into Gaza as Hezbollah launches attackIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says forces have passed the outskirts of Gaza City, while Hezbollah attacks Israeli border positions.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Australian government helps two more people leave GazaAn Australian citizen and permanent resident have fled Gaza overnight, with the help of the Australian government. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: US urges ‘pauses’ in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza CityTop US diplomat Antony Blinken met Israeli leaders on Friday to call for more to be done to protect Palestinian civilians during the war to destroy Hamas.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »