Gaza diary part 14: ‘The level of our fear is beyond normal, is anyone thinking of us?’

“I had to walk with my husband for about 20 minutes to reach someone we know who has bread,” a friend tells me. “I am asking my children to eat half a loaf; my son is a teenager now and he used to eat much more than half a loaf.”
Palestinians take shelter at al-Quds hospital in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City as Israeli attacks continue, 31 October 2023.Every time we open the door of the room we are living in, the young cat tries to escape. All of us run after her until we get hold of her. I completely understand. For almost a month, she has been trapped in one small room, away from home, and she can feel the huge stress we are going through. Today, she escaped three times.
Some posts show pictures of men and women who have died. One is of a young guy who got married soon before the whole situation started. The words of mourning break my heart. Do parents realise that while they are reading bedtime stories to their children, other parents, in a place called Gaza, are holding theirs close to their hearts and praying that nothing bad will happen?
While the big cat was not bothered , the small one was irritated by Manara. Every time she came near, she would hiss. Usually, when you bring a new cat home, you should keep it away from the others in a separate room until they get used to it. In our case, we are all in one small room, and we are not home.
“You know very well that nothing is left in the other shops. And we are in no state to keep walking and checking other places. Your prices are very expensive, and what you are doing is not good.”
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕