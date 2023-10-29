Gaza diary part 12: ‘We don’t have access to the internet … we are blindfolded’

It was another hard night. I, my sister and the two cats were not able to sleep. Manara, the abandoned cat we took in, was sleeping peacefully. I don’t think the words “tired” or “exhausted” would describe her state. The word that came to mind is one I heard in an old Arabic song, it could be translated into “crushed by exhaustion”. It is weird how the cat found safety among people who are in dire need of safe haven; she came to us while we are away from our home, the place we belong to.

Also, can the students, who are traumatised and most probably have lost someone close, be able to learn? And what about the teachers, the heroes who do not only teach but also build students’ characters. Do they have enough energy to do their noble work? Studying is your way to a better future, I doubt our students see any future after what has happened.My sister takes the cats, including Manara, to the vet. He agreed to open his clinic for half an hour.

After a long search, we were able to find an additional small battery to buy. We connected it to a small device into which you put the mobile charger cord to charge it. It can charge one mobile at a time and takes several hours before it is completely charged. I discuss with my sister, almost daily, how evacuating is like preparing for a new house – you need to buy a lot of things and everything is expensive. headtopics.com

After that story, she shared some of the wedding traditions of the family. Groom’s mother nights are celebration nights, could reach up to seven. Every day the women wear something different. Every day there will be a certain type of food: pastries, chicken dishes, western cuisine etc. During all these celebrations the women would sing and dance till late in the night.

I thought of every possible downfall to what had happened. For instance, our friends and family members who live abroad and who were trying to contact us via internet or through international calls, suddenly find themselves unable to reach us. headtopics.com

