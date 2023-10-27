Gaza diary part 11: amid the uncertainty and fear we discover a beacon

Ahmad and I are going back to his home after buying medicine and food when we see a group of cats in the land next to where he lives. Ahmad goes back to the shop and buys some mortadella to feed them.

All the cats are standing at a distance. When Ahmad throws the pieces they come, pick them up and run away. However, one cat approaches us and is friendly, but the closer it comes, the more shocked we become. The cat has lost an eye, has been bitten all over her ears and has marks across her body. It’s clear she’s a house pet that has been abandoned.

Ahmad’s nephew and two nieces see us, so they come down and start helping feed the cats. Apparently, they’ve assigned each one of the cats a funny name. This one, they’ve called Manara, which means lighthouse. They tell me that she only appeared a few days ago, which makes me think that the owners have left in a hurry, or maybe their house was bombed. We play with it for a while and then go home. headtopics.com

I tell my sister what happened, and we ask around to see if someone can help, but in these times, nobody can. We agree to take care of the cat by giving it food, morning and night. I’m not satisfied though and suggest we keep it with us until we can find a safe place. My sister says that’s hard, as we are staying in one room, in someone else’s house, and are not sure what the future holds, plus we already have two cats who are our priority, and we just cannot take an extra one.

Reaching the house we are in is not that easy. Before getting in, you need to take some stairs up, then turn a couple of times and go up to the first floor. I stand up and go to the door and see Manara the cat. I can’t believe it. Did she follow us? No way, we saw her hours ago. I go to the room and ask my sister, who is on the phone, to end the call and come.When my sister comes out and sees the cat, she covers her mouth with her hands and starts to cry. I look at her and say: “If this isn’t a sign, I don’t know what is.” headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Latest Israel-Gaza updates: Palestinian deaths estimated at over 6,000, UN shelters overflowingAn estimated 756 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

Federal MP supports flying the Palestinian flag, says people have the right to grieve Gaza deathsFederal government minister Tony Burke has expressed his support for the raising of the Palestinian flag in his electorate. Tensions are running high around the state with gestures of solidarity with the thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza. Read more ⮕

What is UNRWA and what has it said about fuel deliveries to Gaza?The UN agency for Palestinian refugees provides humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war updates: Gaza health ministry issues 212-page document it says proves 7,028 Palestinian have diedThe Hamas-run Gaza health ministry issues a 212-page document that it says contains the names and ID numbers of more than 7,000 Palestinians killed. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

Gaza diary part 10: surviving, making plans and drawing strength from Taylor SwiftZiad, a 35-year-old Palestinian, recounts another day in Gaza: struggling to help others when in such need; a children’s make-believe birthday party; making lunch dates for when it’s all over; and singing Shake it Off to get through Read more ⮕

One Sydney council has raised the Palestinian flag amid claims the move is 'callous'The first Palestinian flag has been officially raised in Australia since the Hamas-Israel war broke out a less than three weeks ago. Read more ⮕