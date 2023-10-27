Gaza before and after: satellite images show destruction after Israeli airstrikes

Newly released satellite images reveal how cities and towns in Gaza have been destroyed by almostApartment buildings are crumpled and entire neighbourhoods lie in ruins, in pictures taken before and after Israeli airstrikes and provided by Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs.in which they killed 1,400 people and took more than 200 people hostage.

Since then, Israel has continuously struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and is preparing a ground invasion. The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 7,000 people – many of them civilians – have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.In the city of Beit Hanoun, which lies close to the northern border with Israel, four- and five-storey buildings are in various states of collapse. Huge chunks are missing from some, others are broken in half and two large complexes lie in piles of rubble.

Just days into the current conflict, the Israeli air force announced that Beit Hanoun had been struck “120 times”, saying that the area served as a hub for Hamas. The results of the heavy bombardment are clear in images that show entire neighbourhoods reduced to grey wastelands.A neighbourhood of Beit Hanoun, close to the border with northern Israel. headtopics.com

With airstrikes continuing almost around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. Images of the Al Karameh neighbourhood north ofThe UN has said that 42% of all housing units have been rendered uninhabitable in the past three weeks, with thousands more subject to moderate damage.

The destruction has increased the number of displaced people in Gaza, with the UN and Palestinian Red Crescent estimating that between 400,000 and a million Palestinians are now homeless.In the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, satellite images show the ash and rubble from airstrikes has spread through entire neighbourhoods. headtopics.com

