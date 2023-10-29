Gaza attacks: How Israel’s ground war could fail

The grainy video shows the roof of a building in southern Gaza. As the camera zooms in closer, steel tubes come into view. Then there is a sudden flash, and the building explodes.

But these military operations are being conducted in a territory that is, in parts, more overcrowded than Manhattan. The Israeli bombing campaign,and the order for civilians to leave the north of Gaza, have already displaced more than 1 million people, reduced neighbourhoods to rubble and destroyed more than 200 schools and universities, including 29 run by the UN.

By Saturday, it had also left around 7700 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry, surpassing the estimated 5400 people killed in conflicts with Israel since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.IDF officials have acknowledged that the air campaign and ground attacks will exact a deadly toll on Gaza’s 2.3 million population, which is crammed into a sliver of land 40 kilometres long and 12 kilometres wide. headtopics.com

“The goal should be to eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities, especially missile capability,” said Meir. “That’s the biggest threat to Israeli security. It is like a gun constantly pointed to our heads.”

Ryan added that “by generating a lot of activity” the Israelis will hope it prompts Hamas fighters to come out of the tunnels and fight, “so they can be detected and destroyed”.The IDF also says it has killed dozens of Hamas’s military commanders, including the group’s deputy head of intelligence Shadi Barud, who planned the October 7 raid. But it is widely believed most senior leaders and fighters remain safe below ground. headtopics.com

“The alternative is level the city, create a desert and then call it peace. The IDF has to tread a fine line between avoiding humanitarian catastrophe and active self-defence.”

