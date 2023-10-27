Gasland director Josh Fox on fighting long Covid: ‘The frontlines were inside my head’

In the years following the release of his Oscar-nominated anti-fracking documentary“I was public enemy number one for five or six years,” he says. “They followed me all around the country. There were arson and constant death threats. There were huge PR campaigns against the film, very, very much targeted at me.”

Fox is now in Australia, although not for reasons connected to his indefatigable climate activism (although that is never far away). He is here for the premiere of his new documentary, The Edge of Nature, which opened the Byron Bay international film festival. He is a fast-talking New Yorker, imparting information with urgency while wearing a straw hat, his banjo laid lovingly on his hotel bed.

Living alongside an industrious family of beavers (“I love those beavers”), among other wild animals in nature, “away from the noise and the violence that made my brain fog worse”, he set out to heal himself “enough to keep fighting”.While Gasland made Fox an accidental ecowarrior as he took on the political power of big oil companies, The Edge of Nature captures a totally different fight. “The frontlines were inside my head, inside my body, both psychological and physical. headtopics.com

He mulls over the violence of history (“America is built on genocide and slavery”). And then there is the death to come. “The genocide of climate change, this is the biggest one yet,” he says to me. “And not just us, it is every living thing on the planet. We are looking at an extinction event.”

Although Fox still suffers symptoms from time to time, he says he is now feeling much healthier. “I don’t know what made my symptoms better exactly; it is still a mystery. I suffered these symptoms for 16 months. I do know that spending time in nature helped me enormously to overcome the PTSD and other symptoms of long Covid. What heals me is my activism for planet Earth. The film is a call for much more attention, funding and research on long Covid, which afflicts so many. headtopics.com

