Gary Neville labels Manchester United an 'absolute disgrace' after Tottenham thrashing

'4 goals in 1 half!' Palmer's EPL RECORD | 00:37 Manchester United legend Gary Neville has labelled his former side as an “absolute disgrace” following their 3-0 thumping by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.
“I’m not even talking about scoring goals; I’m talking about the basics. They look shot to pieces, the lot of them.” “I’ve been doing this job a long time and watched a lot of performances where managers subsequently lose their jobs and that’s the sort of performance – I’m seeing performances at the moment that get the manager sacked too often,” Redknapp said.
They ultimately stuck with Ten Hag however and Redknapp believes the instability that situation created has bled onto the pitch. “I know they won two trophies last year – with a lot of luck – and I will give it to them against Manchester City they were fantastic in the FA Cup . I just don’t see how he’s the man to take it forward.- FERNANDES SEES RED -
Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Gary Neville Erik Ten Hag
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »