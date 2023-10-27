Game-changing $10m ‘World Cup of tennis’ explained ... and why Aussies can take it to the best

It’s the most captivating innovation to hit tennis for years, and it’s back to kick off the Australian summer in gripping, new and improved style.

Nine of the world’s top 20 men and five of the women’s top 10 will take part in the Cup, featuring 75 matches in total - 25 men’s singles, 25 women’s singles, and 25 mixed doubles. The number of host cities has been streamlined, with Brisbane making way while Sydney and Perth each host three groups of three teams. Australia’s Group C will be based in Perth, where matches will take place at the 15,500-seat RAC Arena.

All six group-toppers progress to the quarter finals, along with the best-performed runner-up from each city. “Teams tennis is an amazing environment, with so much emotion and camaraderie involved, and each tie promises to be really tight and absorbing. headtopics.com

Masur says the timing of the United Cup was also perfect for helping draw many of the world’s finest players at the start of their campaigns leading to the Australian Open at Melbourne Park from January 14.

“Also this summer, after years of things being changed up because of Covid, I think we can say we’re fully back to a traditional summer of tennis. There are tournaments in Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Perth, Sydney and of course Melbourne, plus Canberra will host two strong Challenger tournaments. Everyone’s going to get top-flight tennis.”The United Cup, an 18-nation teams’ event comprising a round robin group stage, quarter-finals, semis and final.Sydney and Perth. headtopics.com

And so, unlikely as it may have sounded only a couple of years ago, the top seeds are - Poland. That’s thanks to the all-conquering Iga Swiatek, who was the WTA’s No.2, and Hubert Hurkacz, who was the ATP’s No11, when the teams were confirmed in late October.

