Gambian Woman Launches Campaign to Protect Girls from Female Genital Mutilation

A woman who stood up against her community and refused to be a female genital mutilation “cutter” is launching a campaign to protect tens of thousands of girls who are at renewed risk of female circumcision in her home country, the Gambia. Maimouna Jawo, 50, who was herself subjected to FGM, has recently been granted leave to remain in the UK by the Home Office after more than a decade of waiting.
From her attic room in Hounslow she is launching a campaign on Facebook in Mandinka, the most commonly spoken language in her country, to reach a new generation of girls and raise the alarm about the dangers of FGM. She is also keen to reach their mothers and fathers and says that many Gambian men enthusiastically back the practice. The UN Population Fund and Unicef are jointly leading ato speed up the elimination of FGM, to which an estimated 230 million girls and women worldwide have been subjecte
