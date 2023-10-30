Future of working from home uncertain as employers push for potential pay cuts in new study

Some bosses intend to pay employees who work from home “differently” to those who attend the office, according to a new industry survey. Herbert Smith Freehills’ “Future of Work” global survey, released this week, suggests that 45 per cent of employers have plans to differentiate pay between remote and in-office staff over the course of the next three to five years. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Bosses push for right to slash wages of staff working from home.

“There’s only a handful of organisations mandating a full return to the workplace, and that’s being met with a significant amount of resistance.” Thirty-eight per cent of Australian employers reportedly believe that remote working will become an earned privilege, while 47 per cent expect working remotely will become a privilege earned through trust. Some 88 per cent currently report a workforce that is at least partly hybrid.

