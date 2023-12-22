Future of Makarrata commission remains uncertain

The Indigenous Australians department is still giving advice to the federal government on treaty and truth processes, but the future of the Makarrata commission remains uncertain. The government had pledged over $27m to establish the commission, but it is unclear whether work to establish the body has ceased or is continuing after the referendum vote.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Severe Drought Threatens Indigenous People's Livelihoods on Lake TiticacaThe waters of South America’s largest freshwater lake have severely receded leaving the Indigenous people around its shores struggling to maintain their livelihoods.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Indigenous Leader and Labor Senator Pat Dodson to Quit Senate Due to Ill HealthIndigenous leader and Labor senator Pat Dodson has announced he will quit the Senate due to persistent ill health after cancer treatment. He said he wanted to place on record his ‘high regard’ for Anthony Albanese’s decision to proceed with the voice referendum. Father of reconciliation says following cancer treatment he is ‘physically unable’ to carry out his duties as a Western Australian senator.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Once isolated, distrustful Vladimir Putin is intimidating the West as he 'plans big' ahead of 2024 Russian electionWith next year’s election outcome firmly in his pocket, Putin can dream and plan big about his next play in his ongoing war against the West. The closer we get to next year’s Russian presidential elections, the more speculation will grow about Russia’s political future, and certainly what the future holds for Vladimir Putin.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Hungarian Prime Minister Blocks Financial Package for UkraineHungarian prime minister, Victor Orban, prevented agreement on a major financial package for Ukraine, symbolically supporting Ukraine's European future but without immediate practical consequences.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Bill Gates envisions a three-day work week with technological advancesMicrosoft founder Bill Gates says he is looking forward to a future where technological advances mean humans only have to work a three-day week.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Young AFL Players Express Excitement and Gratitude After Draft SelectionSeveral young AFL players share their thoughts and emotions after being chosen in the draft, expressing their excitement, gratitude, and hopes for the future.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »