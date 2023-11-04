Future of China's Giant Pandas in Australia Uncertain as Loan Negotiations Begin

When China’s giant pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni arrived in Australia in 2009, the relationship between Australia and China was blossoming. Chinese President Hu Jintao had personally offered them during a visit to Sydney, the Chinese international student market was soaring past $20 billion and Chinese giant PetroChina had signed a contract that would deliver gas to China for the next 20 years.

Now the future of Wang Wang and Fu Ni in Australia is under threat as negotiations begin to extend their loan to Adelaide Zoo, where they have made their home in the Bamboo Forest next to two red pandas, Ravi and Mishry. “We do not know if Wang Wang and Fu Ni will remain at Adelaide Zoo or return to China,” said a Zoos South Australia spokeswoman. “Formal discussions will soon commence with China Wildlife Conservation Association about our giant pandas and exploring whether a further loan extension is possible.” China’s then-president Hu Jintao offered a breeding pair of pandas on a 10-year loan in 2007 while visiting Sydney for the APEC summit. He is pictured with John Howard, who was Australian prime minister at the time. China has spent eight decades building its panda diplomacy program into a worldwide behemoth that stretches from Helsinki to Adelaide. There are now 63 pandas on exchange in 19 different countries, according to data from China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administratio

