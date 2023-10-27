Future Fund prepares for more inflation, Middle East conflict

Investments managed by the Future Fund slid by half a percentage point over the September quarter to $205.2 billion as Australia’sreadied itself for further inflation and the potential for the conflict in the Middle East to escalate into a regional war.

The sovereign wealth fund’s quarterly update, published on Friday, showed a $900 million dip in its assets, a negative return of 0.5 per cent.However, the fund said that it had delivered a positive return of 6.3 per cent over 12 months. The 0.5 per cent quarterly decline compares to a 1.9 per cent negative return for the median balanced super fund option over the period.

The update also revealed a $4 billion reduction in its cash holdings to $19 billion and a $2.8 billion increase in. Allocations to Australian equities, private equity and property also increased. Future Fund chairman Peter Costello said that developed economies had been resilient to higher interest rates – which had risen at their fastest pace in a generation. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained low while consumers were spending their cash balances.“Sticky inflation shows that interest rates may well continue to rise. headtopics.com

“The paradigm shifts we described, including higher inflation, greater geopolitical tensions and challenges to resource supply have continued to develop over the past 12 months,” Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said, adding that it was allocating to strategies that could protect its capital if higher prices linger as the threat of a recession recedes.

