Fury Over Candidate Dumping Threatens Liberal's Chisholm Hopes

Fury over the Peter Dutton-endorsed dumping of a Liberal Party candidate to accommodate former MP Katie Allen is threatening to imperil the opposition’s hopes of winning back a key Melbourne seat from Labor.for the eastern suburbs seat of Chisholm in December, but the party replaced him with Allen earlier this month after her former seat of Higgins was abolished because of population trends.

Despite officials acting within the rules of the party’s constitution, Zographos emailed party members on Sunday night claiming “anger from party members has not gone away since the unprecedented decision”. The 34-year-old Monash City councillor said Liberal members had told him there was broad support for a vote in which they, rather than a small group of party officials, would decide who should contest the seat.

Liberal Party Chisholm Katie Allen Theo Zographos Federal Election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cybersecurity: former Telstra cyber boss Glenn Chisholm plots unicorn Obsidian Security’s return to AustraliaGlenn Chisholm, the telco’s first chief information security officer, has grown Obsidian Security into a $1 billion firm. Now he’s targeting his home market.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Country Liberal Party wins Northern Territory election'It looks like a substantial defeat and it looks like the CLP will win with a majority and maybe a substantial majority,' ABC election analyst Antony Green has said.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Country Liberal Party promises 'new chapter' after Northern Territory election winChief Minister-elect Lia Finnochiaro will get straight to work to make the Northern Territory safer, she says.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

The Country Liberal Party returns to power in the Northern Territory after eight yearsThe Country Liberal Party (CLP) has won the Northern Territory election, ending Labor's bid for a third term. Labor's vote share dropped significantly, with Chief Minister Eva Lawler losing her seat. Incoming Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has promised a safer, thriving Territory.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Country Liberal Party wins Northern Territory election'It looks like a substantial defeat and it looks like the CLP will win with a majority and maybe a substantial majority,' ABC election analyst Antony Green has said.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

2024 NT election live updates: Lia Finocchiaro claims victory as Country Liberal Party wins NT electionCountry Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro has claimed victory in the NT election, describing tonight's results as a 'victory for hope and opportunity'. Follow our live coverage.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »