Fury as Macca’s scraps popular menu item

“Now, what they’ve done this time is f**ked with our orange juice. You mightn’t care, but I don’t drink Macca’s coffee because it tastes like burnt pubes. So I get an orange juice with my breakfast. Popular food blogger Russ Eats revealed orange juice was no longer on sale in an expletive-laden video shared to social media on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

Russ then went on to compare the merits of juice – “old-fashioned, you get the fruit, you squeeze it, you get the juice out” – and fruit drink – which “is about 35 per cent juice, and make it cheap as f**k by stretching it out with sugar”.

“In my opinion, it’s probably worse than the Sprite No Sugar. They made out they were removing sugar for our health, but then they go and f**king add it when it suits them? This p*sses me off.” A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson confirmed the fruit drink substitution isn’t a permanent change. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

