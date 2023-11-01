Further government intervention needed to meet net-zero emission targets

Energy analysts have cast doubt over whether the government will reach its 82 per cent by 2030 renewables target, encouraging the need for more subsidies. In a speech today the Treasurer will call for $225 billion dollars in additional investment for low emissions technology by 2050.Which attempts to standardise climate disclosures for businesses.

