Furniture for firewood, radios for news: Israel’s siege throws life in Gaza back decades

, the ever-present fear of sudden death has prompted mothers to write their children’s names on their legs and hips, to help with identification if they are killed in an airstrike.
People cook on firewood amid shortages of fuel and gas to provide food for Palestinians who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.Even before then families displaced from Gaza City and the cities further north, which have borne the worst of the Israeli strikes, numbering several hundred a day, were surviving by collecting broken furniture and scrap wood in the streets to use as fuel for cooking. There is very little cooking gas.
Women and children from displaced families take shelter at Dar al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday.And all the time the Israeli strikes continue, scores every hour, a bombardment that has been relentless since the militant Islamist group Hamas massacred 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, in a surprise attack earlier this month through the Gaza border fence. headtopics.com
Amr, 47, who does not want to give his family name, left Gaza City two weeks ago with his wife and two children. With negligible humanitarian access, and about half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million displaced in the past three weeks, Amr’s story is grimly typical., although the Israeli military has said it believes there is sufficient fuel in Gaza.
“I come here every day to see what’s available in the vegetable market to see if I can find something to cook for the family. We can’t store things in the house because there’s no power to the fridge. So I have to come here daily.”At the bakery in Nuseirat that can mean up to five hours. “I’ve been waiting here for almost two hours,” Talal Ayman, 19, a student told the Guardian. headtopics.com