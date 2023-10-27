Furniture for firewood, radios for news: Israel’s siege throws life in Gaza back decades

, the ever-present fear of sudden death has prompted mothers to write their children’s names on their legs and hips, to help with identification if they are killed in an airstrike.

People cook on firewood amid shortages of fuel and gas to provide food for Palestinians who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.Even before then families displaced from Gaza City and the cities further north, which have borne the worst of the Israeli strikes, numbering several hundred a day, were surviving by collecting broken furniture and scrap wood in the streets to use as fuel for cooking. There is very little cooking gas.

Women and children from displaced families take shelter at Dar al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday.And all the time the Israeli strikes continue, scores every hour, a bombardment that has been relentless since the militant Islamist group Hamas massacred 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, in a surprise attack earlier this month through the Gaza border fence. headtopics.com

Amr, 47, who does not want to give his family name, left Gaza City two weeks ago with his wife and two children. With negligible humanitarian access, and about half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million displaced in the past three weeks, Amr’s story is grimly typical., although the Israeli military has said it believes there is sufficient fuel in Gaza.

“I come here every day to see what’s available in the vegetable market to see if I can find something to cook for the family. We can’t store things in the house because there’s no power to the fridge. So I have to come here daily.”At the bakery in Nuseirat that can mean up to five hours. “I’ve been waiting here for almost two hours,” Talal Ayman, 19, a student told the Guardian. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Wong acknowledges ‘widespread suffering’, stops short of describing Israel’s Gaza siege as collective punishmentChallenged to concede Israel was inflicting ‘collective punishment’ on Gaza, foreign minister Penny Wong used her own words to describe the ‘distressing crisis’ unfolding in the Palestinian exclave Read more ⮕

‘Many more to die’ from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of warThe UN warned Friday that 'many more will die' in Gaza from catastrophic shortages after nearly three weeks of bombardment by Israel in response to Hamas staging the deadliest attack in its history. Read more ⮕

Red Cross witnesses ‘utter chaos’ at Gaza hospitals as supplies run critically lowExperts say medical centres rapidly running out of fuel and medical supplies as injured and displaced people seek refuge Read more ⮕

Queen Rania of Jordan condemns west’s ‘silence’ over Israeli bombing of GazaRoyal says people across Middle East are ‘shocked and disappointed by world’s reaction to this catastrophe’ Read more ⮕

Latest Israel-Gaza updates: Palestinian deaths estimated at over 6,000, UN shelters overflowingAn estimated 756 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

Israel bombs southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingDays ago Israel had told civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, including residents of Gaza City, to move to the south of the enclave, saying it will be safer there. Read more ⮕