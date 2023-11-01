Furnish your entire house for $1000: The hidden deceased estate bargains

It’s a scenario Amanda Brook from Abbeys Auctions said arises regularly. Her business disposes of entire deceased estates. “Some furniture is beautiful quality, really well-designed, really solid, really strong, it’s going to last for another 100 years, but it’s brown,” she said.Amanda Brook says deco and mid-century furniture is still popular.For those happy to furnish their homes with old-fashioned brown furniture, it’s great news. As the rising cost of living bites, this is one part of the economy where buyers are in control.But even at bargain-basement prices, there’s not a lot of interest.

As density increases and people move into smaller living spaces, there is also a preference for items that won’t make houses and apartments feel cramped. Gone are the days of the large buffet to display the fine china.

This does come with risks, however. Mass-produced furniture is usually made with medium-density fibre (MDF), a mix of wood and glue that is much lighter than standard timber. “If you pick it up and take it to the auction room, by the time it arrives it’s wobbling,” Brook said.Mid-century furniture is still selling well.Rather than throwing it out, there’s also the option of donating furniture to charity. But even op shops can struggle with the amount of furniture people are willing to give away.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Lockdown Fashion: Creating Elaborate Costumes with Household ItemsStuart Walford spent lockdown constructing elaborate fashion costumes using household items, which taught him a thing or two about what adults need in their dress-up boxes.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: AO World's Giant Green Machine: Turning Old Appliances into New ItemsAO World, an online electrical goods retailer, uses a giant blender called Bertha to grind up broken electrical goods and turn them into new items for sale. This is part of their plan to deal with the UK's unwanted electrical waste. Despite facing challenges with international expansion and a post-pandemic slump in trade, AO World continues to be a major player in the industry.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Popular burger nutritionist wouldn’t touchIf you go to Hungry Jack's, the reality is that it’s going to be tricky to find any menu items that are even vaguely healthy. At best, they are lower in calories than the worst choices on the menu.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Adairs Linen Lovers Event: Up to 40% off HomewaresThe highly anticipated Adairs Linen Lovers Event offers exclusive discounts on bathroom towels, bed linen, cushions, rugs, and homewares. Linen Lovers members can enjoy additional rewards during this sale period, with savings of up to 40% off on most items.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Oporto Launches New Range Inspired by Otropo BurgerOporto, the burger and flame-grilled chicken chain, has launched a new range inspired by its popular Otropo burger. The range includes the Otropo Double Fillet Burger, Otropo Bowl, Otropo Value Box, and secret menu items available for a limited time.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Senators' Views on House GOP's Proposal to Aid Israel and Cut IRS BudgetCNN gathered opinions from Democratic and Republican senators regarding the House GOP's suggestion to link aid to Israel with cutting the IRS budget and addressing Ukraine assistance separately. Democrats are against the proposal, while some Republicans show more willingness to consider their House colleagues' perspective, although they still emphasize the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕