Atelier 11 in the Cité Falguière stands in contrast to the private homes and beige apartment blocks that now surround it.Atelier 11 in the Cité Falguière stands in contrast to the private homes and beige apartment blocks that now surround it.

Built in the early 1870s, Cité Falguière was a commune of artists in a cul-de-sac in Montparnasse where those who had tired of Montmartre or could no longer afford its rents moved to the south of the French capital to paint and sculpt, forming what was known as the École de Paris movement.

The most urgent work is the renovation of the facade, whose original wood and metal framed windows have been barely touched since they were constructed. “We hope that the residency programme we have established for contemporary artists, and by artists we mean not just painters and sculptors but also multidisciplinary creators including dancers, writers, film-makers, we hope to keep the artistic spirit of the École de Paris alive.” headtopics.com

Gauguin set up his studio in the commune in 1877, followed by Modigliani, who completed his sculpture Cariatide there, then Brancusi from Romania, and Tsuguharu Foujita from Japan along with artists from, America, Turkey, Iran and Cuba. Russian-born émigré Soutine, who shared number 11 with Modigliani, helpfully painted the facade during his tenure, giving restorers a perfect idea of how it originally looked.

Mila Ovchinnikova, the founding director of L’AiR ARTS, said Atélier 11 was a “true homage to the power of the artistic community” that should be preserved for future generations.

