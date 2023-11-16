Funding disputes arise over Airport Rail and Suburban Rail Loop

The cash-strapped Allan government faces funding brawls over Airport Rail and the Suburban Rail Loop after a federal review of the nation’s infrastructure pipeline axed 12 Victorian projects as part of an overhaul of Commonwealth investment. A $4 billion plan for faster rail between Melbourne and Geelong is dead after the independent report recommended it be abandoned.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on Thursday released the review of the nation’s infrastructure pipeline, totalling $120 billion over 10 years, and its recommendations to improve how major projects are approved and funded. But its findings on a $13 billion railway to Tullamarine and the Suburban Rail Loop have exposed a looming rift between Victoria and the Commonwealth over the mega projects at a time when the state’s net debt is on track to reach $171.4 billion by 202

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Melbourne Airport Rail Survives Federal Review as Infrastructure Projects Face CutsMelbourne Airport Rail has survived a federal review of infrastructure projects, with the Commonwealth deciding to push on with the long-awaited train line even as a feud erupts with the Allan government over who is to blame for delays. But one in 10 projects promised across the country face the axe to make financial space for major road, rail and bridge works that have blown out in cost by $33 billion.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Key Rail Projects Axed as Government Defunds 50 Transport ProjectsPlans to build fast train lines, as well as commitments to upgrade tracks to allow existing services to run more quickly, are among key rail projects axed across the country. Albanese government says projects in Sydney, Victoria and Queensland are among 50 being defunded, but other recommendations remain a priority.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Infrastructure Department Considers Cancelling Special Allowances for Cargo Operators Infrastructure Department officials are considering cancelling special allowances given to major cargo operators to fly outside the Sydney Airport curfew after Scott Morrison wrote to Labor demanding it be scrapped.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australia's Infrastructure Pipeline Review Recommends Cutting 80 ProjectsAn independent review of Australia’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline has recommended cutting more than 80 road and rail projects and withdrawing funding from 36 projects subject to better planning. The review also found significant cost blowouts in existing projects.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: NSW Infrastructure Projects Lose $1.4 Billion Federal FundingFederal funding has been axed for 17 infrastructure projects in New South Wales, including the western Sydney interchange connecting the M7 with the new M12 motorway to the city's second airport. The state government is disappointed with the decision, which will leave NSW projects in doubt and result in a $1.4 billion loss over the forward estimates.

Source: smh | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Qantas Accused of Strategically Cancelling Flights to Block CompetitionQantas has been accused of strategically cancelling flights to block competition, according to the Sydney airport chief executive. The CEO warns that this behavior is making it difficult for Australians to support the airline.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »