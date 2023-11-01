‘Fundamentally hates humanity’: Musk tears into Soros for ‘eroding fabric of civilisation’

“He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime. That’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities.” “Once you get to city and state district attorneys, the value for money is extremely good,” Musk said. “Soros realized you don’t actually need to change the laws; you just need to change how they’re enforced.”

Musk blasted the philanthropist for bankrolling progressive, soft-on-crime prosecutors. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Twitter was “fundamentally controlled by the far left” and functioned as an “information weapon” for radical progressives as the expense of other viewpoints,” Musk added.

