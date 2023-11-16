Fund Managers Seek Next-Generation Medical Technology Stocks

Fund managers are searching for stockmarket businesses in the artificial intelligence, life sciences, and next-generation medical technology sectors that have the potential to grow significantly in value. While this comes with more risk, it is not an unrealistic challenge. Loftus Peak's chief investment officer, Alex Pollack, believes that there are plenty of companies that can increase their market cap by 10 or 100 times.

Pollack's tech-focused Global Disruption Fund has gained around 55% this year. He, along with other professional stock pickers, sees technology's potential to improve medical outcomes as the next multi-decade investment trend

