Funchal's Toboggans: A Thrill Ride Through the City

Already a subscriber?Who knew a wicker basket could move so fast? We scream down the hill, two of us seated in the box – which, here in Funchal , they call a “toboggan” – while two strong guys in straw hats pilot us precipitously through city streets. We slide around corners and zip fast down the straights. This is not a closed course. We’re careening through the heart of the CBD. My blood is pumping as I anticipate what’s ahead, just around the next blind bend.

In an attempt to calm my nerves, I try a little ill-advised chitchat with one of the straw-hatted drivers, whom I later learn are called. “Is this your first day?” I ask, in a feeble attempt at a joke. Ha ha. The man doesn’t even smile. “Yes,” he responds, from his perch standing on the back of the sledge. No further comment. But, soon enough, we glide to the finish, safely at the bottom of the two-kilometre route.

Adventure Funchal Madeira Toboggan City Ride

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Great Fan Standoff and the Thrill of Council Clean UpA humorous account of a heated argument over an old fan during Council Clean Up day. The author recounts witnessing two men vying for possession of the discarded appliance, ultimately leading to a surprising victory for one party.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘We’re not leaving here without a ring’: Departing Panthers embracing ‘last ride’NRL: The Panthers will aim to make the most of Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris in their last season with the club.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Australian Experts Advise Investors to Ride Bitcoin Volatility for Long-Term GainsLeading Australian digital asset managers are advising investors to look past the current volatility in cryptocurrency markets and focus on tokens with proven track records. They believe that those who hold onto their investments through the fluctuations will be rewarded with significant long-term returns.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hundreds of elite and amateur cyclists ride in Bike it to Ballidu GravelBallidu is home to just 58 people, but for several years now the sleepy Wheatbelt town has come alive for Bike it to Ballidu Gravel, attracting hundreds of competitors in a sport that is growing around the world.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Get on the bus: Ivan’s wild ride to coaching immortality as FIFTH GF beckons — HoopsNRL: Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and Nathan Cleary front the media after their finals week 1 win against the Roosters.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Ex-OceanGate specialist in tears describing doomed Titan dive: ‘Never sold as a Disney ride’A former OceanGate mission specialist broke down in tears Thursday while being questioned about the company’s doomed Titanic dive, which she insisted was “never sold as a Disney ride.”

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »