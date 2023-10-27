FTX Sam Bankman-Fried case: who is the Australian bus driver’s son unravelling major financial scandals

When prosecutors want someone to break down the biggest financial crimes for a judge or jury, they turn to the man dubbed the “Australian Father Christmas”.He’s the man with the accounting charts, calmly explaining how money that customers thought was safely deposited with FTX ended up with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s catastrophically loss-making crypto hedge fund,. Or with Democratic causes, or luxury property purchases in the Bahamas.

“My style is very slow and deliberate and serious,” Professor Easton says, speaking in exactly that mode. “I don’t try to make accounting exciting.”“Oh yes,” Easton responded when prosecutors asked if FTX had misappropriated customer funds.

He won’t discuss the case because it is still underway, but says he never expected to spend decades aiding litigation on 33 major financial scandals. After a long pause, he admits that some of what he has seen in his work is shocking.Easton grew up in the Adelaide Hills as one of four children. His mother stayed home; his father drove a bus “in the morning from a little country town to Adelaide and back in the afternoon. headtopics.com

Neither parent had a year 12 education but they raised exceptionally academic children: two of Professor Easton’s brothers are also professors. The family work ethic is obvious. Whenspoke to him it was at 8pm on a Tuesday night and he was still at his office at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana working.After attending an agricultural high school, he studied agricultural science in Adelaide and took an academic position.

Easton, who joined the tortured litigation near the end, was a witness for the ultimately victorious interests. “The dissenting shareholders didn’t get a penny,” he says. It made his reputation. Now he works with teams of experts under his direction who pour over company accounts, sometimes putting theories he developed in academic journals into practice. “The teams are often quite big, particularly if the time horizon is short,” Professor Easton says. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Sam Bankman-Fried testifies lawyers were involved in key FTX decisionsFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has sought to distance himself from responsibility for any wrongdoing in his testimony at his criminal fraud trial. Read more ⮕

Extract from Going Infinite, Michael Lewis’ book on Sam Bankman-FriedIn this exclusive extract from Going Infinite, Michael Lewis writes about Sam Bankman-Fried’s bizarre entry into the strange world of high-frequency trading. Read more ⮕

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis review – falling for the antiheroThe Moneyball author develops a misguided soft spot for fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried Read more ⮕

Matildas star Mary Fowler shines in Olympic qualifier clash with Iran as Sam Kerr scores againSam Kerr put yet another ball in the net, but it was the performance of Mary Fowler that had the Matildas coach up and about after the match with Iran. Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring in her hometown, as Matildas defeat Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Matildas have overcome a stubborn Iran defence to post a 2-0 win in their Olympic qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

Matildas captain Sam Kerr unlikely to play full matches in Perth, Tony Gustavsson saysAustralia’s coach indicates he will heavily rotate players due to jet lag and lack of preparation while Kerr continues to recover from her calf injury Read more ⮕