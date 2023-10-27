Frustration at coronial inquest into firebombing death of Brisbane bus driver

Seven years after a Brisbane bus driver was killed by a Molotov cocktail, a coroner has found his attacker should not have been discharged from a mental health unit three months earlier. Accountant Anthony O'Donohue lit a backpack containing a bottle of fuel and threw it at 29-year-old Manmeet Sharma, also known as Manmeet Alisher, while he was collecting passengers at Moorooka in Brisbane's south in October 2016.

The inquest heard he was discharged on 1 August 2016 and when he tried to make a further appointment on 31 August, O'Donohue was told he had been closed to the service. Delivering his findings on Friday, State Coroner Terry Ryan said the decision to discharge O'Donohue was "not satisfactory". "However, that conclusion is reached with some hesitation knowing the benefit of hindsight," he said.

