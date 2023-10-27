Frustration at coronial inquest into firebombing death of Brisbane bus driver

In delivering his findings, Queensland’s coroner acknowledged the perpetrator should not have been released from mental health care, but said no-one could have foreseen that he would kill.Twenty-nine-year-old Manmeet Sharma was burnt to death in the driver's seat of his council bus.Family representative Winnerjit Singh flew to Brisbane for the Queensland coroner’s findings.In 2016, 48-year old Anthony O'Donohue boarded Manmeet’s bus and threw a lit petrol bomb at him.

Queensland coroner Terry Ryan told the court, "I agree that the decision to discharge Mr O'Donohue from the mental health service… was not satisfactory".“It could not have been predicted that Mr O'Donohue could have gone on to kill someone, particularly in the manner that he killed Mr Sharma".

The mental health court in 2018 ordered O’Donohue be confined to secure care for a landmark maximum of 10 years. Queensland’s coroner says it took seven years to deliver his findings because of legal proceedings against the accused, COVID preventing the family travelling from India to attend hearings, and a further delay to coincide with the anniversary of Manmeet Sharma’s death on 28 October. headtopics.com

The coroner made one recommendation: better continuity of care for patients like O’Donohue when transitioning from public to private care. He also acknowledged efforts made by the local government to protect bus drivers, which the Rail, Tram and Bus Union’s Tom Brown rejected outside court.

"The biggest mistake made in the last seven years has been the implementation of the partial barriers in our buses. These partial barriers did nothing."Mr Singh says the family and community will gather at his memorial, just metres from where he died, in Brisbane tomorrow. headtopics.com

"He is in our heart all the time, of course. This is the day, tomorrow is the day - and of course this is seven years. Every year we remember Manmeet."

