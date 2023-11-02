Frustrated Zelensky says Ukraine’s war effort is being underestimated

“The modern world quickly gets accustomed to success,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday, complaining that Ukrainian troops’ achievements “are perceived as a given”.Zelensky’s comments came as the Biden administration seeks congressional approval for a $US105 billion ($164 billion) aid package that includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine.

But some Republicans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine — and have moved to separate the funding request from aid for Israel. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned senators on Tuesday that if they cut off funding to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia would win the war.

The aid package put forward by the Biden administration includes over $US60 billion for Ukraine, which would help Kyiv sustain what has largely become a war of attrition against Moscow. In an effort to hamper Moscow’s fighting abilities, Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian military equipment and depots using long-range strikes.

And to sustain what many analysts believe will be a protracted fight, Ukraine has stepped up its domestic weapons production, committing over $US1billion to drone manufacturing.However, analysts say that with the current growth of military production in Russia, Moscow will likely have a material advantage on the battlefield in the coming months.

That is why continued assistance from allies such as the United States – Kyiv's largest military backer – is critical, according to Ukrainian officials.

