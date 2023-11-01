Frustrated Zelensky says Ukraine’s war effort is being underestimated

“The modern world quickly gets accustomed to success,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday, complaining that Ukrainian troops’ achievements “are perceived as a given”.Zelensky’s comments came as the Biden administration seeks congressional approval for a $US105 billion ($164 billion) aid package that includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine. But some Republicans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine — and have moved to separate the funding request from aid for Israel.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned senators on Tuesday that if they cut off funding to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia would win the war. Funding for Ukraine has become a toxic issue among Republicans. Some argue that too much money has already been spent on backing Kyiv’s war effort with little progress to show for it, and support prioritising military“The American taxpayers have become weary of funding a never-ending stalemate in Ukraine with no vision for victory,” eight US House Republicans wrote in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

While the naysayers represent a minority overall in Congress, the shift in Republican sentiment has left Ukraine’s boosters in the party angry, alarmed and working to figure out how to reverse the trend before a lapse in funding hampers Ukraine on the battlefield.

The aid package put forward by the Biden administration includes over $US60 billion for Ukraine, which would help Kyiv sustain what has largely become a war of attrition against Moscow.In an effort to hamper Moscow’s fighting abilities, Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian military equipment and depots using long-range strikes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Defence Minister Richard Marles office stormed by pro-Palestine protestorsP﻿ro-Palestine protestors have stormed the office of﻿ Australia&x27;s defence minister, with some chaining themselves by the neck to the location amid ongoing

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Meta refused to remove memes from popular veterans page after pressure from Australia’s defence departmentFacebook and Instagram owner tells Defence ‘we allow for such memes’ following multiple emails over Pineapple Express page

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: Defence department goes to war over meme pageThe Pineapple Express’ edgy, often offensive memes developed a cult following among veterans. The top brass at Defence wasn’t laughing.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Protesters Storm Defence Minister's Office, Chaining Themselves in ProtestA large group of protesters has stormed the office of Defence Minister Richard Marles, chaining themselves by the neck and refusing to leave. The protesters are demanding justice, peace, and liberation for all.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Defence Department’s long war with social media critics bears little fruitThe powers that be have failed to achieve total victory in years of combat against the Pineapple Express veterans’ group.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Defence Department’s long war with social media critics bears little fruitThe powers that be have failed to achieve total victory in years of combat against the Pineapple Express veterans’ group.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕