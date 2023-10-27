From working hard to hardly working: Hail the ‘lazy-girl job’

Gen Z and younger Millennials have a new way of framing the work/life balance.Earlier this year, Gabrielle Judge, a 26-year-old account manager for a tech company, made a TikTok video from her Colorado living-room talking about a phrase she’d coined: the “lazy-girl job”. “It’s not you being lazy or a jerk at your job,” she explained: it’s a job that pays your bills but gives you so much work-life balance you feel like you’re “operating in a lazy state”.

The hashtag #lazygirljob has since generated 32 million views, and triggered thousands of videos, posted by Gen Z and younger Millennials of all genders, extolling the virtues of having a life outside one’s career. The idea follows on from “quiet quitting”: the phenomenon of employees doing as little as they can to hang on to their jobs. A 2023 Gallupreport found disengaged workers make up more than 50 per cent of the world’s workforce.

Examples of lazy-girl jobs, according to Judge, include any nine-to-five position that involves low-pressure tasks, a laidback boss, remote working and – crucially – a reasonable salary (she cites account manager, digital marketing executive or marketing associate as examples). No overtime, no weekend-retreat bonding, no kowtowing to a chief executive like Elon Musk who, in May, called working from home “morally wrong”. headtopics.com

declared its support, with opinion writer Jessica Grose stating that laying down boundaries “should be the basic way we think about work”. Judge has since left her job and now works as a “career influencer” – within the lazy-girl-job parameters she defined. She earns more than $US20,000 ($30,000) a month from online content creation – from her couch.Chanel’s reusable art-deco lipstick case allows for easy colour switching.

Engineered to technical perfection, this faceted jewel-box of a lipstick case shimmers like, and draws inspiration from, the mirrored art-deco staircase that connected Gabrielle (Coco) Chanel’s apartment to her atelier at 31 rue Cambon in Paris. The glass packaging for the 31 Le Rouge collection features an all-metal mechanism, with each component recyclable. headtopics.com

Read more:

brisbanetimes »