From teen anxiety to loneliness, here are five practical tips to help improve wellbeing

"When a teenager is experiencing low confidence or low self-esteem, it is often more likely that they'll also be experiencing things like loneliness, anxiety low mood," Dr Li said. "One really important way to achieve that is to encourage, and give your child, opportunities to try new things.
Dr Li says it's also important to encourage a child to keep trying when a new experience doesn't pan out perfectly the first time around. But even when you're armed with the best coping strategies, it's important to recognise when external help is needed (more on that, and what support services are available, in a moment).Nobody likes getting things wrong, but teens need to know that it's OK when they do. Dr Li adds:"Life is about making mistakes and learning from those mistakes and growing, and not beating ourselves up when things like that happen.
Dr Li says one of the benefits of intergenerational programs is the opportunity for young people to talk with someone outside of their family.While acknowledging it might not be easy for everyone, Dr Li says leading by example is one of the best things you can do for the teen in your life.
"A good rule of thumb is if your child has been feeling distressed or had feelings of sadness or anxiety that have been noticeable for most of the time for two weeks or more and it's having a negative impact on their daily life.
