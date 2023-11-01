From teen anxiety to loneliness, here are five practical tips to help improve wellbeing

"When a teenager is experiencing low confidence or low self-esteem, it is often more likely that they'll also be experiencing things like loneliness, anxiety low mood," Dr Li said. "One really important way to achieve that is to encourage, and give your child, opportunities to try new things.

Dr Li says it's also important to encourage a child to keep trying when a new experience doesn't pan out perfectly the first time around. But even when you're armed with the best coping strategies, it's important to recognise when external help is needed (more on that, and what support services are available, in a moment).Nobody likes getting things wrong, but teens need to know that it's OK when they do. Dr Li adds:"Life is about making mistakes and learning from those mistakes and growing, and not beating ourselves up when things like that happen.

Dr Li says one of the benefits of intergenerational programs is the opportunity for young people to talk with someone outside of their family.While acknowledging it might not be easy for everyone, Dr Li says leading by example is one of the best things you can do for the teen in your life.

"A good rule of thumb is if your child has been feeling distressed or had feelings of sadness or anxiety that have been noticeable for most of the time for two weeks or more and it's having a negative impact on their daily life.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Nature’s way of dealing with old people’: the damning messages revealed to Covid inquiryInquiry sees verbatim messages from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Patrick Vallance

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Sophie Turner Spotted in Romantic Embrace with Peregrine Pearson in ParisBritish actress Sophie Turner was seen in a passionate embrace with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris. The pair later reunited at the Rugby World Cup trophy unveiling.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SMH: Sydney's Old Power Station Transformed into Contemporary Art SpaceSydney's old White Bay Power Station, once powered the city's tram network, is being transformed into a contemporary art space for the 24th Biennale of Sydney. The historic building, which has been closed for 40 years, will host a three-month-long festival featuring art installations, musical performances, and more.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Tragedy as 13-month-old boy suddenly diesA mere few hours separated Louie William Barlow from being a seemingly healthy toddler to being pronounced brain dead, leaving his parents facing their “worst nightmare”.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Pro-Israel Video Interrupts 6-Year-Old's Game on Android PhoneA North London mother describes how a pro-Israel video interrupted her son's puzzle game on an Android phone, leaving him shocked and shaken. Similar incidents have been reported across Europe.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Ian Palamara released on bail after charged with assaulting 27-year-old mum at playgroundA man accused of knocking our a mother in front her child at a playground and leaving her blind in one eye has been granted bail at Wollongong Court.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕