From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'

Vedant Sawant recently represented Australia at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Paris and now has his eye on Olympic qualification.Psychiatrist emphasises the need for resilience among new migrants.

"My grandfather used to take me to the park near our house, and when he saw me climbing trees, he would say, 'This kid is destined for something great'," the young gymnast recalled.After Mr Sawant turned six years old, his parents moved to Australia, and a few years down the line, his mother decided to sign him up for gymnastics classes.

He persevered and in 2016 he clinched the regional champion titles in both pommel horse and rings events. Additionally, he earned second position in the state championship for pommel horse.Unfortunately, the subsequent year saw him lose contact with his coach, Jamie Cannon, the person he attributes his success to. headtopics.com

"Some kids indulged in pranks and I got into fights. I faced incidents like having cleaning solution sprayed on my face, getting hit on my shaved head, and even found beef in my lunchbox, which was against my Hindu dietary belief," he said."It was the most difficult period of my life and I experienced mental anguish. I had no idea how to react to this situation," Mr Sawant said, while recalling three school suspensions in a year.

"After the lockdowns ended, I got back to my coach Jamie Cannon and decided to participate in the national championship because I believed I was prepared for it. Regrettably, I injured my foot while performing gymnastics on the horizontal bar just a week before the competition," he shared."It was a big blow. I could not participate in the competition but my coach petitioned for my selection in the state team based on my past results and I was picked," he said. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

SBSNews »