From Little Things Big Things Grow

From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match.

Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection roo





Nathan Lyon celebrates 500 Test wickets as Australia win against PakistanNathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking 500 Test wickets on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Attendance today was 9244, pretty thin for a Sunday and it certainly looked sparse in this huge arena. Total attendance for the four days of the match was 59,125. A slightly bigger thrashing than the one that India's women dished out to England yesterday, Australia win by one run for every degree in a circle. Fitting for a well rounded victory. Huge score first, Warner century, Marsh nearly made on of his own. Comprehensive bowling performance in the second innings, wickets shared around. Solid third innings to recover after a bad start, another contribution from Marsh and an important one for Khawaja. Then Lyon reaching his milestone as part of another group performance against a team that had had enough. Two in two to end it! Khurram Shahzad is on a hiding to nothing

Nathan Lyon reaches 500 Test wickets as Australia beat PakistanNathan Lyon becomes the third Australian to reach 500 Test wickets, helping Australia secure a win over Pakistan in the first Test in Perth.

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Abdullah Shafique survives unique dismissal attempt in Test against AustraliaPakistan opener Abdullah Shafique was lucky to survive a unique attempted dismissal late on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth TestWestern Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews suggests adopting an Aboriginal theme for the Perth Test, similar to the AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Warner discusses Boxing Day TestAustralian opener David Warner has anointed Victorian Marcus Harris as the batsman best placed to serve as his replacement for the Test series against the West Indies next month.

