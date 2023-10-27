Photograph: Camilla PohlePhotograph: Camilla PohleLast modified on Fri 27 Oct 2023 20.08 CESTourtesy of the patriarchs’ path shown by ancient ancestral domain … retain or never,” bellows singer Hyginus Tagira to an appreciative crowd of metalheads at a festival in Kokopau, a bustling township inTagira is the flamboyant frontman of Conscience – pronounced Con Science – a four-piece metal band.

Conscience is one of dozens of metal groups in the autonomous region of Bougainville, located on the far eastern fringes ofand still haunted by the ghosts of a conflict that, while it officially ended more than twenty years ago, still reverberates. The civil war that began in the late 1980s was the most violent conflict in the Pacific since the second world war.“We love this music,” says Sylvester Hatsiere, a fan who was in the crowd at the Kokopau concert.

The genre attracts fans young and old, with live metal music in Bougainville most weekends. Hatsiere, former fighter turned cocoa planter, is a genre aficionado and rattles off a list of Bougainville metal band names – each a not-so-subtle nod to the region’s troubled past and uncertain future. They include War X, Trouble Zone, Crisis Survivors, Black Ops, Mortal Revenge, Dishonoured and Shadowfools. headtopics.com

Many of the tradesmen and miners who worked in Bougainville were metalheads, steeped in Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and later AC/DC and Megadeth. They left many fans in their wake. Hatsiere was a schoolboy in Arawa, a town on the coast purpose-built to house the miners, and recalls a thriving music sceneArawa had its own recording studio, own bands and its own guitar hero: Bernard Hanga of the band Politix.

The idyll came crashing down in the late 1980s. Conflict began, with some Bougainvilleans looking to strike out as a country of their own. The mine closed, Arawa was looted and expatriates evacuated. But the metal remained, growing darker and heavier over the years, “seeping into our veins and our brains,” as Hatsiere describes it and – like most music – providing relief from reality. headtopics.com

