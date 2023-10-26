From colouring in to becoming tweens — my daughters are growing up fast

For years, the most-used space in our house was the dedicated playroom. Our daughters would spend hours on end within those four walls playing with their dolls and board games; drawing and colouring or sometimes creating their own games with ever-changing rules and a purpose that wasn't always obvious.
When I would check in on them, I would sometimes be confronted with the results of their imagination and creativity in the form of toys, craft supplies and dress-ups piled high on the floor. While I had noticed that recently the room hadn't been in demand as it once was, it wasn't until that moment that I truly realised to what extent.
But when we did, instead of a fight to keep the room that had been their realm of fun, they shrugged indifferently, saying "That's OK, we don't use it any more anyway."These words was more than a superficial indifference, it was symbolic of something greater: It was the end of their era of play, that rite of passage that is so entwined with childhood.
Not only had they stopped "playing" but now their time is spent doing other activities instead. From spending more time with friends to extracurricular activities of their own choosing and the type of music they listen to. Birthday present requests are no longer toys but skincare, clothes (of a very specific style) and gift cards.
Instead of frequent requests for advice, they question decisions I have made and let me know their thoughts on just about everything, whether it's related to them or not.