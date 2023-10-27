From blossoming romances to paparazzi chases, The Crown season 6, part one trailer charts Princess Diana's tumultuous final years

The Crown is coming to an end, but not before portraying the last few decades of royal life in just 10 episodes.
Now, the trailer for part one has arrived, portraying the lead-up to Princess Diana's death and its aftermath and the Queen reckoning with a grieving public.The paparazzi's hunting of Diana reaches its climaxThe paparazzi are portrayed as relentless, swarming around her in the ocean as she holidays on a yacht and banging on the windows of her car as she curls up in the back seat, head down, sunglasses on.
The trailer includes moments of lightness between Diana and her sons, with one clip showing the then-Princess of Wales singing in the car with William as they race through the English countryside in a convertible.
In another moment of foreshadowing, she picks up a handwritten card from Dodi which simply reads: "Paris next week?"At the end of the trailer, there's a quick glimpse of paparazzi on motorbikes chasing after a car.
But what we can glean from the trailer is that it shows a glimpse of a tearful Diana in the car before the camera cuts to a close-up shot of her squeezing Dodi's hand.The Queen's silence isn't glossed over
The turmoil is set to be charted in the series, with the Queen heard asking: "What do people want from me?"Interestingly, this tumultuous week in the royal family's lives has been portrayed by The Crown's creator previously, with Peter Morgan also writing the screenplay for the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren.
In the trailer, it seems like Prince Charles is the one to persuade the Queen into breaking tradition, saying it's time "for you to be mother to the nation".The sixth and final season of The Crown will consist of 10 episodes which have been split into two parts.There will then be a one-month break before part two, consisting of episodes five through to 10, is released on December 14.