‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s eerie final Instagram post before death

The actor's final social media post was shared five days ago on Instagram where he uploaded an image of himself in a hot tub at night wearing headphones.Law enforcement sources said the actor was found dead in a hot tub at a house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday. The authorities stated he appeared to have died due to drowning.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement sources said that authorities responded to Perry's house at 4 p.m. and found him unresponsive.The LA Times reported that the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating Perry's death.

He also took on leading roles in a number of movies, including"Fools Rush In,""17 Again,"The Whole Nine Yards,""Three to Tango,""Almost Heroes,""The Kid," and"Getting In." The actor also made appearances in the TV series"Charles in Charge,""Boys Will Be Boys,""Silver Spoons,""Growing Pains,""Beverly Hills, 90210,""Caroline in the City,""Home Free,""Ally McBeal,""The West Wing,""Scrubs,""The Good Wife" and"Cougar Town." headtopics.com

Though it was the first time they had all appeared on-screen together since the show wrapped up in 2004, Perry said their off-screen friendships have remained strong over the years.

