Friends Star Matthew Perry's Body Repositioned After Death

It’s been revealed that Friends star Matthew Perry’s body was “repositioned” after his death by a bystander before first responders arrived. Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matthew Perry dead at 54. “An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival,” the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a statement to People.

When the assistant returned two hours later, Perry was discovered unresponsive and emergency services were called. Perry had apparently been unusually “fatigued” in the lead-up to his death, it was reported. US TV presenter Billy Bush claimed the star’s pickleball partner had revealed details about his wellbeing on the day he died. “He played every day and sometimes twice. It regulated his days,” Bush wrote on Instagram. “I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning.

