Friends Star Matthew Perry Offers Advice on Overcoming Addiction

Friends star Matthew Perry offered advice about overcoming addiction in his final Instagram video appearance before his shock death at 54. The Canadian-American actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom, died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matthew Perry gives advice for people struggling with addiction.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s on-off girlfriend Janice in Friends, paid tribute to Perry after his death, acknowledging the struggles that he shared in his memoir and saying she hoped he was at peace. “Matthew was an incredibly generous actor. There was no single time I stepped onto a stage with him that I did not feel lifted by his brilliance,” she said. “Even in his darkest moments his comedic timing was impeccable.

Friends and fans pay tributes to Friends star Matthew Perry7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler shares message as actor’s final hours revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Heartbreaking detail in photo of Matthew Perry’s home after Friends star’s death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Final photos of Friends star Matthew Perry in public before shock death aged 54 stunned world7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry’s haunting final post before shock death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

'The world will miss you': Matthew Perry's Friends co-star's touching tributeTributes ﻿are flowing for the Emmy-nominated actor who was reportedly found dead after an apparent drowning in a hot tub, according to US media reports. Read more ⮕