Lilie James has been remembered by friends and family as a "loving, beautiful girl" who was "filled with love".her body was found in the gymnasium bathroom of St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolShe had been coaching students at the school while she undertook a Bachelor of Management in sports business at the University of Technology.

James grew up in Sydney's south and family ﻿photos on social media dating back to 2008 show her smiling with her brother Max, and her first day of kindergarten. Posts show James was a champion swimmer who won an under-17s event in 2019, and that her father coached her school water polo team.Her family described her as "vibrant and outgoing". (Supplied)

Her parents' social media boasted Lilie's achievements over the years, including in 2018, when she passed her learner driver's test. (Facebook)News of her death has left family friends and the tight-knit water polo community heartbroken, as tributes pour in for the well-loved coach. headtopics.com

"Everyone who has been graced with the presence of Lilie will be broken forever," they said in a statement."As close family friends, we will be grieving this loss forever." "Her loss will be felt across her Club and indeed the broader water polo community, including her students at St Andrew's Cathedral School," he said in a statement.

