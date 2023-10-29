Friends Cast Mourns the Loss of Their Brother

While the five remaining cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow – are yet to speak publicly following“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” the insider told the publication.The core cast of six actors were very close in real life.

“You apologised to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked.”

While his castmates got teary, nodding in agreement, he added: “It’s certainly the way it worked with all of us. It’s just the way it is.”, Perry admitted he’d had a huge crush on Aniston when they first met, and had been gutted when she’d gently turned down his offer of a date.FriendsIn an interview with US journalist Diane Sawyer last year, he admitted it was Aniston who had first confronted him about his problems while they were on a break from filming. headtopics.com

“I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone,” Perry said of his actions during the peak of hisHe later wrote in the memoir that he’d thought he was doing a great job at hiding his drug and alcohol abuse, but he’d later realised they’d known he was struggling and were trying to protect him.

