Friends Cast Mourns the Loss of Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are preparing to release a joint statement after their former co-star was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday at age 54, we’re told.

Perry, who was open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, remained especially close with Aniston, 54, after the iconic sitcom wrapped. In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry also revealed that it was Aniston who initially confronted him when his substance abuse became evident to his cast-mates.

However, the source said, “The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times.”Meanwhile, Perry’s family spoke out following his sudden death over the weekend. headtopics.com

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they concluded.Emergency services rushed to Perry’s Pacific Palisades home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest from his assistant who found him unconscious.

Friends and fans pay tributes to Friends star Matthew Perry7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Reports ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead aged 54TMZ is reporting ‘ Friends ’ star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Law enforcement sources claim he was found drowned in a jacuzzi at a home in Los Angeles. First responders were called for a cardiac arrest. Mr Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the 90s hit sitcom ‘ Friends ’. Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry has died aged 54The American-Canadian actor, who became a household name through his role as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead at 54Mr Perry, once one of the biggest television stars in the world, was discovered after apparently drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Los Angeles area. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dead Friends star Matthew Perry has died after an apparent drowning, according to reports from TMZ. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54Perry was well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004. Read more ⮕