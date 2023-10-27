Fresh hope over discontinued painkiller but patients fear replacement doses are 'useless'

Patients with terminal illnesses and painful chronic conditions have been offered hope thanks to a deal to replace a drug being discontinued in Australia - but experts are worried about the suitability of the new medicines.

Anna McKay, whose husband Ron, 69,﻿ is her carer, said she has tried alternative painkillers but none of them work as well as the slow-release liquid. (Supplied)But one patient said the replacements on offer won't be enough﻿ to handle their pain.

﻿Anna McKay, 67, has been taking Ordine for more than a decade for the pain from ﻿cauda equina syndrome, which is caused by a compression of a bundle of spinal nerves. "The last liquid morphine on the list from Switzerland is 10mg/ml but only comes in 20ml bottles, not 200ml like Ordine," she said."It would be useless for me as it may well be strong enough but it's just not going to be enough. I don't know where I go." headtopics.com

"Two of the overseas alternatives approved by the TGA contain alcohol which may not be suitable for all patients," Simpson said.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Melbourne Cup faces fresh demands to turn whip-freeAustralia’s largest horse race is facing demands to be whip-free after a veteran global jockey was banned from this year’s competition for breaching whipping rules. Read more ⮕

Israel’s bitter move amid fresh Palestine falloutWelcome to our live coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Warner equals the Little Master as Marnus blitz creates fresh headache: Talking PtsCricket: David Warner was let off the hook as Roelof Van Der Merwe dropped his catch. However, Steve Smith would not be so lucky just moments later. Read more ⮕

Tasmanian ramping inquiry hears 'harrowing' stories of ambulance patients forced to wait for treatmentA parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramping in Tasmania receives 'devastating' submissions, including stories of patients dying in corridors while separated from loved ones. Read more ⮕